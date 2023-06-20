Candace Owens Goes on Wild Rant, Accuses Black People of Being ‘Soft’ and ‘Emotional’: ‘They Cry Like B*tches’

Right-wing podcast host Candace Owens went off on Twitter when she was criticized by another user for her opinion of Juneteenth celebrations.

It started when another Twitter user responded to Owens’ criticism of Juneteenth, which the flamethrowing commentator called “a pander of a holiday.” In another tweet she referred to it as “ghetto and made up,” which prompted the user to accuse Owens of “[hating] being a black woman.” Owens countered by calling out Black Lives Matter, saying it made Black people “soft, emotional” and “bitches”:

I am not kidding when I say that over 90% of my podcast content criticizes white people in politics and culture. But because black people are soft, emotional and have had their brains rotted by BLM, in the rare circumstances that I cover a black topic they cry like bitches. https://t.co/uylAgP6dcs — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 20, 2023

She went further and doubled down in a later tweet, calling Black people “emotional silly putty”:

Last week on my podcast I covered Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Vivek Ramashwamy, Dave Rubin, Prince Harry, Conor McGregor and Andrew Tate. BuT mUh JuNeTeEnTH!! Generally speaking, black people today are emotional silly putty and cannot take any criticism without crying racism. https://t.co/SPbjb7KOXu — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 20, 2023

Owens, who hosts The Candace Owens Show on The Daily Wire, has picked fights across the political spectrum, including on the right. She’s also an anti-vaxxer and a regular critic of left-leaning Black people, having founded the group BLEXIT, whose mission, according to their site, is to shift Black people away from a “victimhood mentality.”

