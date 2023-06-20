Candace Owens Goes on Wild Rant, Accuses Black People of Being ‘Soft’ and ‘Emotional’: ‘They Cry Like B*tches’

By Jamie FreveleJun 20th, 2023, 4:11 pm
 
Candace Owens

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Right-wing podcast host Candace Owens went off on Twitter when she was criticized by another user for her opinion of Juneteenth celebrations.

It started when another Twitter user responded to Owens’ criticism of Juneteenth, which the flamethrowing commentator called “a pander of a holiday.” In another tweet she referred to it as “ghetto and made up,” which prompted the user to accuse Owens of “[hating] being a black woman.” Owens countered by calling out Black Lives Matter, saying it made Black people “soft, emotional” and “bitches”:

She went further and doubled down in a later tweet, calling Black people “emotional silly putty”:

Owens, who hosts The Candace Owens Show on The Daily Wire, has picked fights across the political spectrum, including on the right. She’s also an anti-vaxxer and a regular critic of left-leaning Black people, having founded the group BLEXIT, whose mission, according to their site, is to shift Black people away from a “victimhood mentality.”

