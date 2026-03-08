Republican Senator Calls for Trump to Dump Stephen Miller After Noem Firing: ‘He’s a Big Problem’

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) called for President Donald Trump to boot adviser Stephen Miller from his administration on Sunday, with Tillis calling Miller a “big problem” who needs to be the next one out the door after Trump fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem last week.

Tillis ripped Miller during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union. The senator said he was fed up with how Miller has orchestrated Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and bashed Miller for what he said about the shooting death of Alex Pretti, as well as his push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

“It gives me pause that you have people like Stephen Miller calling the shots,” Tillis said. “It was Stephen Miller that was talking about a terrorist brandishing a gun, it was Stephen Miller who said it was the position of the United States that we should go after Greenland, it was Stephen Miller who has been repeatedly responsible for embarrassment for the president. Speaking first and thinking later.”

Tapper then asked him, “Do you think Stephen Miller should go?”

“Oh, of course I do,” Tillis answered.

“He’s not worried about substance. He’s more worried about form,” Tillis continued. “But I also think that he has an outsized influence over the operations of the cabinet. And I believe we’ve got qualified cabinet members there that sometimes are doing less than what they want to because of his direction and his outsized influence. He’s a big problem in this administration, he has been from the beginning.”

His harsh remarks about Miller come a few days after Trump announced Noem’s time running the Department of Homeland Security was coming to an end. Betting on Trump to listen to Tillis seems like a long shot, though, considering Miller has been one of Trump’s closest allies dating back to his first term in office.

Watch above via CNN.

