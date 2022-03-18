Sharon Osbourne Joins Piers Morgan to Host Show on Rupert Murdoch Network

Sharon Osbourne is set to join Piers Morgan as a host on Talk TV — a British television channel operated by Rupert Murdoch’s News UK.

“What I’m really looking for in my co-workers at Talk TV is somebody who is, well, a bit like me,” Morgan said, announcing the news in a video posted to Twitter.

“Very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable, maybe a little bit dangerous. But also somebody who every time opens their gobby little mouth, it makes global news.”

Osbourne then slides into the picture, asking, “Um, where do I sign, Piers?”

News that Osbourne will join the network comes after her controversial exit from The Talk, which was largely provoked by a discussion the hosts had on Morgan’s commentary on Meghan Markle.

“I’m not racist, neither is Piers racist, and I hate the fact of even saying I’m not racist, it’s a terrible evil word to call anybody without knowledge of that,” Osbourne said, later yelling at her co-host Sheryl Underwood to “educate” her on the topic of racism.

The on-air meltdown sparked an internal review from CBS, eventually prompting Osbourne to leave the daytime talk show.

Morgan’s own commentary prompted a similar reaction, as the host himself stormed off the set of ITV’s Good Morning Britain following the pushback he received for his criticism of Markle.

Morgan later came to Osbourne’s defense in a scathing column for the Daily Mail, during which he stressed that he is “not a racist” and railed against the “woke mob” for “lynching” Osbourne.

According to Deadline, Osbourne will host a weeknight primetime current affairs panel program, joining a lineup that includes Morgan’s Piers Morgan’s Uncensored.

Piers Morgan Uncensored will also be streamed live across Murdoch’s other platforms, including Fox Nation in the U.S. and Sky News Australia.

