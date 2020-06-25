Carly Fiorina, the 2016 Republican presidential candidate who later signed on as Ted Cruz’s running mate, said she is voting Joe Biden in an interview on Thursday.

“I’ve been very clear that I can’t support Donald Trump,” she said in an interview on The Atlantic’s podcast The Ticket. “And elections are binary choices.”

Fiorina explained that she would not vote for a third-party candidate, nor would she stay quiet about her decision, and expressed her disappointment in the failure of other Republicans to speak out against the president. She also noted that although she is a registered Republican, she feels she does not owe the party anything, and instead is solely loyal to America and the Constitution.

“As citizens, our vote is more than a check on a box. You know, it’s a statement about where we want to go, and I think what we need now actually is real leadership that can unify the country,” she said. “I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he’s demonstrated that through his life. And I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now. And I think character counts.”

Fiorina voted for Trump in 2016 once he became the Republican nominee, even after he mocked her campaign by saying, “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]