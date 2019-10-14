The Young Turks founder Cenk Uyger compared the controversial pro-Trump massacre meme video, which played during a conference at the Trump National Doral in Miami last weekend, to a burning Ku Klux Klan cross, Monday.

“@TheYoungTurks is violently murdered by Trump in video shown by his supporters. This is stochastic terrorism,” Uyger declared. “Pipe bomber threatened one of our hosts. In context of a Trump supporter already trying to murder people in that video this is equivalent of burning a cross on our lawn.”

In the Kingsman: The Secret Service parody meme video, which was played on a projector at the pro-Trump American Priority Conference, President Trump kills dozens of people who represent various news outlets.

Along with The Young Turks, the video also showed the execution of the Washington Post, NBC News, Politico, NPR, HuffPost, CNN, CNBC, and Vox.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the controversy surrounding the video in a statement.

“[President Trump] has not yet seen the video, he will see it shortly, but based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns this video,” she proclaimed.

