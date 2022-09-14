Charlie Kirk Accuses Lindsey Graham of Trying to Tank GOP in the Midterms With Abortion Bill: ‘Feels Like Election Interference’

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) abortion ban proposal is having trouble finding support, even among fellow Republicans. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk added himself to the chorus of conservative critics, equating Graham’s announcement to possible “election interference” and worrying the senator could be helping to sabotage Republicans in the midterm elections.

Kirk tackled Graham’s announcement on his podcast and assured people that he is unapologetically pro-life.

“I am 100 percent pro-life. I am outspokenly pro-life,” Kirk said. “I’m so pro-life that I’ll debate anybody on the topic anytime. The only exception I could possibly imagine is the life of the mother, and I will defend that position morally, scientifically, biologically, and philosophically.”

Despite having a stance on abortion that actually goes further than Graham’s bill — which includes exceptions for rape and incest and puts a 15-week cap on abortion procedures — Kirk declared the legislation is doomed for failure.

The fact that it was Graham behind the proposal seemed to particularly bother Kirk, who admitted he could have seen the proposed legislation coming from other Republicans.

“The only rationale is you want this election to be about abortion and if it was Josh Hawley, I would say ok. Or Ted Cruz,” he said.” Why is Lindsey Graham, 25 days out from ballots going out, galloping in and saying we need a federal abortion ban? Really? Where have you been, Lindsey Graham? That feels like election interference.”

Kirk’s objection, he said, was solely political as he emphasized he’s in favor of a “total abortion ban.”

“I would love a total abortion ban. 15 weeks is not enough, but I’m also not dumb,” Kirk said.

The conservative commentator added that Democrats are “enthusiastic” and applauding Graham’s controversial announcement. One example of this would be MSNBC’s Al Sharpton on Wednesday saying that Graham helped Democrats in the midterms more than they ever could have helped themselves.

“They’re enthusiastic that Lindsey Graham is making this all about the one issue Democrats can actually win suburban women on,” Kirk said.

