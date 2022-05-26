Charlie Kirk Says Uvalde Shooting is So Evil it ‘Almost, Like, Ruins Your Day’ – Insists The Atrocity Is ‘Not a Political Thing’

Commentator Charlie Kirk insisted that the tragic shooting in Uvalde, TX which left 19 children and 2 adults dead, is “Not a political thing.”

On the Wednesday episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, the eponymous host spoke about the Uvalde shooting, saying, “There’s moments in time. And there are stories that happen where you just take a pause and the evil that is committed is just so overwhelming. It almost like ruins your day and it just impacts everything you do. And it kind of dominates the conversation for the time being between your friends and family members.”

“It just kind of takes your breath away,” Kirk added. “It isn’t a political thing. And of course it immediately becomes a political thing.”

He continued, “It doesn’t have to be, we could debate gun policy for the next week or two or the next month. I’m more than willing to do that, but it’s just so disappointing and predictable and bad for the country, by the way, where you can’t just have like a moment where you internalize and you say, my goodness, that’s really evil.”

“Instead, it’s almost this, it’s this seamless action done by the media and it’s so wrong. And it’s bad for the country where instantaneously they get into a default setting of, we need gun legislation. We need to abolish the filibuster.”

“There should be some time of mourning and recognition of the act of evil,” Kirk declared.

Listen above via The Charlie Kirk Show.

