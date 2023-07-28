Chris Christie Argues Merrick Garland Must Appoint Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Case ‘To Preserve Any Shred of Credibility’

Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie joined Guy Benson’s Fox News Radio show on Thursday, where he argued that Attorney General Merrick Garland must appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

Asked to react to the chaotic collapse of Biden’s plea deal with the Department of Justice, Christie said that he expected as much:

You can’t give a guy a two count misdemeanor plea deal and dismissed his gun charge and give him immunity. For what? What’s the government getting in return? And that’s exactly if you look at what happened yesterday, exactly what the judge zeroed in on, she said, wait a second. Now, immunity going forward for everything. Why are we doing this? And and then that the government, having gotten caught in this ridiculous deal, said, oh, no, no, not immunity. And then Hunter Biden’s lawyers get up and say, well, it’s not. That’s the deal we made. And that was the end of that. This judge is very smart and experienced and she got it.

After Benson inquired if the DOJ was “in cahoots” with Biden’s defense team, Christie answered that “the short answer is yes,” before urging Garland to appoint a special counsel for his reputation’s sake:

Look, I said all along that this was going to be a huge test of David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Delaware, and and he failed the test miserably. And when the plea deal came out before yesterday, when it when when it was announced, I said, either this guy is lying and this was imposed upon him by superiors at the Justice Department or he is grossly incompetent. Either way, it doesn’t matter anymore. This plea will not get, will not get confirmed by a judge. Now that we’re at that point by the conflict that’s always been there, to those of us who have done this work and who follow this stuff closely is now out in the public for everyone to see. The only alternative Merrick Garland has, in order to preserve any shred of credibility, is to appoint a special counsel. That’s it. You can no longer say that David Weiss or anyone in the Justice Department can be trusted to conclude the investigation of this matter and to ultimately bring additional charges in this matter or bring this matter to a plea deal. They can’t be trusted.

He returned to that point later, submitting that “this should not even be a question up for debate.”

“This needs to get taken out of David Weiss’s hands before he tries to negotiate another plea deal,” he added.

