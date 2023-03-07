Chris Christie Thoroughly Mocks ‘Trump’s Lies’ over Tiny CPAC Crowd: ‘Cannot Accept His Half Empty Room’

Chris Christie took a metaphorical sledgehammer to Donald Trump’s ego, mocking the former president for lying about the size of the crowd in attendance during his weekend CPAC Speech.

The former New Jersey governor, and advisor to Trump, took to Twitter with a link to an article by The Independent about the CPAC room that Trump addressed Saturday night.

“As The Independent verifies & your own eyes can see, despite Donald Trump’s lies, the room at CPAC was not nearly filled,” Christie wrote. “As he still cannot accept that he is the only person outside Delaware to lose to Joe Biden, he cannot accept his half empty CPAC room.”

As The Independent verifies & your own eyes can see, despite Donald Trump’s lies, the room at CPAC was not nearly filled. As he still cannot accept that he is the only person outside Delaware to lose to Joe Biden, he cannot accept his half empty CPAC room https://t.co/0OBZlo4vAu — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) March 7, 2023

Writing for The Independent, John Bowden reported on Trump’s preemptive defensive take on the relatively small turnout for his speech:

Donald Trump went on the defensive bright and early on Monday morning as he chafed over coverage of his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC over the weekend. The former president contended that “you couldn’t get into the building” as he insisted that seating for his speech was filled and that his supporters had flocked to CPAC to see him. In reality, any delays getting in to the massive Gaylord hotel and convention centre were likely caused by the security screenings put in place by the US Secret Service — while the main ballroom notably filled up moreso than it had for smaller-name speakers like Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley, it was far from a “standing room only” event like the rallies Mr Trump became known for in 2016 and, to a lesser extent, in 2020.

As Maggie Haberman noted on Twitter, Christie remains “the only person who might run who’s saying Trump’s name.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com