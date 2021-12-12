Clyburn Calls on GOP Leadership to Drop Boebert From Committees: ‘Not the Democratic Party’s Responsibility to Police Republicans’

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) expressed support for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) being stripped of her committee assignments, but said Republican party leadership should “police Republicans” — not House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Democrats have mounted calls for Boebert to be removed from her committee assignments due to recent Islamophobic jokes she made about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“She is a member of the Republican conference, so it’s not the Democratic party’s responsibility to police Republicans,” Clyburn told Axios on HBO, in an interview that aired Sunday.

“We’ve got a hard enough job with our own,” Clyburn added. “The problem is there’s no leadership on the Republican side and that’s why these people are running willy-nilly, because there’s nobody providing them leadership.”

Boebert currently sits on the Committee on Natural Resources; the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples of the United States; the Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife; and the Committee on the Budget.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) introduced a resolution that would strip Boebert of her committee assignments; dozens of House progressives co-sponsored it. Pelosi has not indicated whether she intends to bring the resolution to the floor.

However, Pelosi has made similar comments to Clyburn, telling reporters on Wednesday that “it’s the responsibility of Republicans to discipline their members.”

Watch above, via Axios on HBO

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com