CNN Panel Slams Trump Praising Robert E. Lee: ‘Fog Horns to the Ultra-Right Fringe’

A CNN panel lambasted President Donald Trump for relitigating Charlottesville on Friday and praising Robert E. Lee.

Headed to his speech in of the NRA Friday morning, Trump told reporters that he handled his remarks on Charlottesville “perfectly.”

“If you look at what I said you will see that that question was answered perfectly,” Trump claimed. “I was talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee, a great general.”

Discussing Trump’s remarks, host Jake Tapper started off by asking, “Is this the President Trump we’re going to see when he is running for re-election in 2020? This is it, kind of this alternate reality thing?”

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny replied he did not expect “any sign of a new Donald Trump or anything. ”

Talk then turned to Trump getting drawn back into Charlottesville talk on his way to the NRA speech.

“Joe Biden brought it up. He’s just taken the bait,” Tapper noted,.

Then speaking specifically on Trump’s comments about Lee, Tapper said this: “He was a general that led a treasonous rebellion and fought for the right of people to own African-Americans as slaves. That’s what he is. And a brutal guy. Horrible guy.”

Democratic strategist Paul Begala then noted that in addition to being on historically shaky ground, what Trump was doing was just bad politics.

“The president isn’t really talking — he doesn’t know Robert E. Lee from Bruce Lee. Oh, Kung Fu movies!” he said. “He’s sending, not just dog whistles, he’s sending fog horns to the ultra-right fringe, the racist right.”

Begala then said Trump was taking the Republican party into a dark place and he’s doing it “on purpose.”

“I think it’s bad politics, but I know it’s bad history and I know it’s bad ethics,” Begala further added. “He seems to be drawn to these racially divisive issues.”

