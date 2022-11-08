Co-Hosts of The Five Warn Republicans Not to Impeach Biden: ‘A Mistake’ and ‘A Waste of Time’

Three co-hosts of The Five on Fox News made it plain that if Republicans retake the House of Representatives, it would be a bad idea for them to impeach President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, the table discussed the midterm elections as millions of Americans cast their ballots across the country. Republicans are expected to win back the House and potentially the Senate. If that happens, the election will follow the historical pattern whereby the president’s party usually loses seats in Congress.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Harold Ford if the anticipated “red wave” reminds him of the 1994 or 2010 midterms when Democratic presidents lost their majorities in the House.

“It does,” Ford replied. “They’re gonna have to be more candid about what’s working and what’s not working.”

Ford went on to suggest the “far left” of the Democratic Party is at least partly to blame.

“I think some of the far left in my party, their intentions I think are good in wanting to help the country, but their plan and implementation have not been,” he added.

“I do hope – again – Republicans are interested in problem-solving,” Ford continued. “And I hope there’s some Democrats that wanna join them if they win the majority.”

“If they start talking about impeaching Joe Biden–” Kilmeade began.

“That’s a bad thing,” Ford said.

“That would be a terrible thing,” Kilmeade agreed.

“They won’t do that,” Jeanine Pirro interjected.

“But there is talk about that and I think it’d be a waste of time,” Kilmeade noted.

“Oh God, what a mistake,” Pirro concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

