Former President Donald Trump congratulated North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on Friday in a terse post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump re-shared a post linking to an article about North Korea being elected to serve on World Health Organization’s executive board. The piece was largely critical of the WHO because of the longstanding and horrific human rights violations carried out by Kim and his father before him and his grandfather before that.

Trump had no intention of following the tone of the post. After all, he met with Kim in 2019 and became the first sitting president to set foot in North Korea. The former president has spoken warmly about the autocrat, who has presided over mass starvation and misery in the hermetic country.

“Congratulations to Kim Jung Un!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, misspelling the name.

During his 2019 visit to the country, Trump said, “Stepping across that line was a great honor.”

The previous year he praised Kim’s authoritarian grip on North Korea.

“He speaks and his people sit up at attention,” Trump said a few days after he met the dictator in Singapore. “I want my people to do the same.”

Later in 2018, Trump told rally-goers in West Virginia he and Kim “fell in love.”

“I was really being tough and so was he. And we would go back and forth,” Trump said at the time. “And then we fell in love, ok? No, really – he wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters.”

Trump is running for the Republican nomination in 2024 and is currently leading the field by a wide margin.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com