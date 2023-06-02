2024 GOP frontrunner and former president, Donald Trump, shot off a bizarre all-caps post on his Truth Social platform on Friday morning, accusing Fox News of “pushing” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in the primary – the day after Fox hosted him for a very friendly town hall event.

Sean Hannity spoke with Trump in Iowa and at one point very gently suggested Trump should “just tone it down a hair, stop a little of the name calling,” which resulted in the host getting booed by the audience. Hannity and Trump have a long friendship and he often served as an informal adviser to the Trump administration, as was documented by both the Jan. 6th committee and in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

None of that however has stopped Trump from attacking Fox News in recent months, which he did yet again Friday afternoon, writing:

FOX SHOULD EMBRACE MAGA. THEIR PRIMETIME VIEWERSHIP IS DOWN 37% FROM JUST A YEAR AGO, ALL BECAUSE THE VERY SMART, EVEN BRILLIANT, MAGADONIANS KNOW THAT, DESPITE ALL THE FAKE LIP SERVICE, FOXNEWS IS PUSHING RON DESANCTUS, OR ANYONE ELSE FOR THAT MATTER, BECAUSE THEY HATE THE GREATEST “AMERICA FIRST” PRESIDENT TO EVER PUT ON A SUIT AND TIE, ME. THEY ARE ALL GLOBALISTS, AND GLOBALISTS WILL NEVER, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Trump followed that post up with a similar declaration, “WE ARE MAGADONIANS, WE ARE VERY SMART, WE STICK TOGETHER AS ONE, WE FOLLOW TRUTH SOCIAL, WE PUT “AMERICA FIRST,” AND WE WILL “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!””

Some observers online were quick to note that the post followed a similar structure as the QAnon pledge, which includes the phrase: “Where we go one, we go all.”

