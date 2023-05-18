Congressional Witness Torches Wall Street for Investment in China: ‘Human Rights Abuses Are Somebody Else’s Problem’

A witness before the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party tore into Wall Street on Wednesday, charging American companies with toeing the line of legality in their dealings with the United States’ chief geopolitical rival.

Roger Robinson, a former chairman of the Congressional U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, urged the legislative branch to take action to put more distance between business interests and the CCP during the hearing.

“Wall Street firms have made very plain, including publicly, that if it’s not illegal, they’re going to to it,” asserted Robinson. He continued:

Human rights abuses are somebody else’s problem. National security concerns are, again, somebody else’s job. Our job is returns and sort of that very focused, narrow mindset. So fine, OK. Let’s give them clarity on the law. And this, your bill, proposed bill does so in the sense that, after all, they’re looking for predictability, they’re looking for the guidance. They’re not going to lead; they’re going to follow. And indeed, they’re not going to even do things that we would consider sensible from their corporate reputation and brand point of view. I mean imagine asset managers that are household names that are willing to absorb the risk of being called aiders and abettors of genocide and forced labor and the like.

Robinson’s expression of frustration came after Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY) asked him if legislation he has introduced, the Chinese Military and Surveillance Companies Sanctions Act, would draw clear enough lines for American business interests.

The witness’s testimony alluded to the ongoing genocide being carried out against China’s Uyghur Muslim minority in its northwestern province of Xinjiang.

A number of American companies and businessmen have been criticized for their tolerance of Chinese aggression and human rights abuses. Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan in 2020 came under fire for filming in Xinjiang as well as its lead actress’s outspoken support for a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

The film’s credits gave a special thanks to the Turpan Public Security Bureau, which was sanctioned by the U.S. for its role in running concentration camps Uyghurs have been held in by the Chinese government.

