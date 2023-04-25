Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) celebrated Fox News’ decision to dismiss host Tucker Carlson on Monday, claiming that it “couldn’t have happened to a better person.”

“Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy,” said Ocasio-Cortez in an Instagram story video, accusing Carlson of “driving some of the most amounts of death threats and violent threats not just to my office but to plenty of people across the country.”

While Ocasio-Cortez expressed concern that Carlson would return in some capacity like a “cutscene at the end of a Marvel movie” where viewers see “the villain’s hand reemerge,” she argued that the Fox News host’s dismissal proved that “de-platforming works and it is important.”

“Good things can happen,” concluded the congresswoman.

On Sunday, before news of Carlson’s dismissal became public, Ocasio-Cortez accused Carlson of inciting violence and called for his show to be regulated by the federal government during an MSNBC interview with President Joe Biden’s former press secretary Jen Psaki.

While Carlson has previously praised Ocasio-Cortez, the two have long criticized each other and engaged in unfriendly back-and-forth remarks. Carlson has called Ocasio-Cortez a fake progressive, a “sorority girl narcissist,” and a “willing tool of soulless corporate power,” while Ocasio-Cortez has called Carlson a “white supremacist sympathizer,” a “creep,” and a “pendejo.”

Watch above via Instagram.

