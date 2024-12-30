D.C. Removes Phony Anti-Trump ‘Trash’ Ad Posted in Washington: ‘Not Created, Funded, or Authorized’

The Washington, D.C. District Department of Transportation denounced and took down an anti-Trump transit ad this week after the poster claimed to have been paid for by the mayor’s office.

Images of the ad – which featured the slogan “Keep DC Trash Free” above a cartoon of a man in a “Make America Great Again” hat – went viral on social media after being spotted at a bikeshare dock on 3rd St & Pennsylvania Ave SE in D.C.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser came under fire from conservatives after they noticed a logo for the mayor’s office displayed on the bottom of the poster, insinuating that the ad had been paid for by the city, however the Department of Transportation blamed the stunt of a rogue vandal, Monday.

Spotted on Capitol Hill this morning: "Keep DC Trash Free" with a picture of Trump & a Project 2025 book. Paid for by DC Mayor's office, aka tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/SSX7AQWrGj — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 29, 2024

“This image was not created, funded, or authorized by the DC government, and our team has already removed the image,” announced the Department of Transportation in a social media post. “If you see additional images like this, we encourage you to report them to 311.”

The Department of Transportation also published a photo which showed the poster had been removed from the transit ad display.

This image was not created, funded, or authorized by the DC government, and our team has already removed the image. If you see additional images like this, we encourage you to report them to 311. pic.twitter.com/e4BELQJ1ma — DDOT DC (@DDOTDC) December 30, 2024

Mayor Bowser’s office also referred news outlets towards the Department of Transportation’s statement denying involvement.

Following the Department of Transportation’s denouncement, allies and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump speculated on social media about who was responsible for the fake ad.

“This is Washington, D.C., where posters calling President Trump and MAGA supporters ‘trash’ are plastered across the district — with the D.C. government’s logo at the bottom,” tweeted Trump rapid response director Jake Schneider. “@MayorBowser denies involvement, but you have to wonder…”

