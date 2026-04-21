Dem Senator Cops to Bad Tweet After Being Confronted On Fox News Over Appearance He Was Cheering For Iran

Fox News confronted Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Tuesday after critics skewered him for seemingly cheering for Iran in an X post, rather than the USA. Murphy said it was all a big misunderstanding that showed sarcasm is not understood or even “allowed” on the site formerly known as Twitter.

The whole ordeal started off on Monday, when Murphy posted “awesome” in reply to an X post about Iranian vessels evading the U.S. blockade of the Persian Gulf.

He was then promptly slammed by many conservatives and members of President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, and the White House’s Rapid Response 47 account branded Murphy a “SICK” person for it. Murphy defended himself, saying he was clearly being sarcastic and not rooting for the enemy.

He stuck to that story on Tuesday, when Fox News asked him about it while walking around the halls of Congress.

“Twitter has become kind of a cesspool. I probably should give up on sarcasm on Twitter,” Murphy said. “Obviously, anybody that has seen anything that I have said about Trump’s war knows that I think it’s bungled, mismanaged, and they should end it as quickly as possible. But sarcasm is not something I guess that’s allowed on Twitter any longer.”

“Do you regret the post? Do you plan on taking it down?” the Fox News correspondent asked.

“I mean, I guess I just have to be more careful about sarcasm on Twitter,” Murphy reiterated.

Earlier in the day, Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst reported that the reporting of 26 Iranian ships breaking the U.S. blockade was mere “Iranian propaganda.” Murphy did not respond to that report in his later posts, including one in which he explained he was being sarcastic.

Murphy’s defense and double-down come as the two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is set to expire on Wednesday.

Watch above via Fox News.

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