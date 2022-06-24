‘Into the Streets!’: AOC Joins SCOTUS Protesters After Declaring ‘People Will Die’ Because of Roe v. Wade Decision

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says “people will die” because the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Democrat joined protesters in Washington D.C. on Friday and encouraged demonstrators to take to the streets in response to the ruling.

“Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor [and] marginalized,” she tweeted. “People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America.”

Ocasio-Cortez joined protesters shortly after, taking part in chants like “into the streets” and filmed consoling a crying women at the demonstration.

The Democrat argued “elections are not enough” and simply voting is the “bare minimum” that can be done to push back against the SCOTUS decision, which she deemed “illegitimate” during another chant.

“We have to fill the streets. Right now elections are not enough,” she said.

The congresswoman added there needs to be “sand in every gear” and voting is “not going to save us.”

“Elections alone are not going to save us,” she said. “We need to show up, yeah, at the ballot box, but that’s the bare minimum because, frankly, we just elected the first pro-choice majority Democratic Party three years ago.

