DeSantis Boasts Democratic Party a ‘Dead Carcass on the Side of the Road’ in Florida: ‘We Have Beat the Left’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday called said Florida Democrats are defeated, outnumbered, and beaten, and that his state is only getting redder in remarks to Michigan Republicans.

Speaking at the Midland GOP’s annual Dave Camp Breakfast, the leading but undeclared contender against Donald Trump for the 2024 nomination talked about his massive victory in the last election, and the “fundamental realignment” of Florida from swing state to red state, noting that registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats by a wider margin in the state than Democrats outnumbered Republicans before he took office.

He touched on subjects that are now hallmarks of his stump speeches, particularly how people in other states fled to Florida to escape draconian lockdowns, how fast his state is growing, and about woke policies and education issues — topics that typically send the mainstream press into a fury of Trump-quoting.

DeSantis said that Florida played “an important role in the history of our country over the last three or four years,” as a result of those factors.

“The voters in Florida responded, and what used to be a swing state, you know, now the Democratic Party in Florida is a hollow shell,” he said. “It’s like a dead carcass on the side of the road.”

“I mean, we have beat the left in the state of Florida,” he said.

On Wednesday, conservative Republican Rep. Thomas Massie endorsed Gov. DeSantis over ex-president Donald Trump. Trump meanwhile flipped out on DeSantis some more.

What we did was not just a big victory. It was really a fundamental realignment of Florida from being a swing state to being a red state. And you can look at the voter registration to see that. When I became governor, we had a deficit against the Democrats of almost 300,000 registrations. And we never had more Republicans and Democrats in the history of the state of Florida. Today, we have 450,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats at 700,000. In four years shift in our direction. Some of those are people that have moved from Michigan because they … But I am able to, even though I’m focusing on my job, I get to learn a lot about what’s going on in other states. Because, when they govern badly in other states, a lot of times that will impact Florida. People will move, they’ll move business, they’ll move their families. And so people will come up to me and tell me, ‘I had to leave Chicago, I had to do this’. And I do remember during COVID people fleeing those lockdowns in Michigan. Very, very difficult, and people were treated very, very poorly. And the parents were upset with the schools and everything. So they would tell me this. And so Florida really, I think, played an important role in the history of our country over the last three or four years. But the voters in Florida responded and what used to be a swing state, you know, now the Democratic Party in Florida is a hollow shell. It’s like a dead carcass on the side of the road. I mean, we have beat the left in the state of Florida.

Watch the clip above, via TND on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com