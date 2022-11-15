Dianne Feinstein Doesn’t Seem to Know She Isn’t Interested in Serving As President Pro Tempore of Senate

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) doesn’t seem to know she isn’t interested in serving in the role that is third in line to the presidency.

A reporter for Insider asked Feinstein if she’ll seek the role of Senate President Pro Tempore – typically reserved for the longest-serving member of the Senate. Feinstein will hold that title in the upcoming 118th Congress, which will begin January third.

Feinstein, 89, has been in the Senate since 1992. She has recently been the subject of concerns from some fellow Democrats about memory problems.

“Well, I haven’t thought about it, but I’ll let you know when I do,” said Feinstein when asked about the pro tempore position. “I just got back, I’ve had a lot of issues.”

“An aide walking with the senator quickly interjected, telling Insider that Feinstein had ‘told a few reporters in the past that she’s not thought about it, and has no intention of seeking the position,’” wrote Bryan Metzger, the reporter who asked Feinstein.

“That’s what you’ve told reporters,” the aide told Feinstein.

“I don’t know what you’re saying,” responded Feinstein.

“This is about the Senate pro tem position,” said the aide.

“Well, I haven’t said anything about it, that I know of,” replied Feinstein.

“You were asked about it over the break, and you put out a statement saying that you had no intention of running for it,” said the aide.

In October, Feinstein told The Washington Post, “I’ve never thought about being the president pro tempore and I have no interest in it at this time.”

“Okay, well then, I guess it’s out,” said Feinstein on Tuesday after being reminded.

