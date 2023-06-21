Special Counsel John Durham on Wednesday drew applause from the attendees of the House Judiciary hearing when he responded to an insult regarding his reputation from Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen.

House Republicans organized the hearing to air out the findings of Durham four-year long report into the FBI’s handling of the Trump-Russia investigation. The special counsel found that the the FBI committed several wrongdoings and should not have launched the investigation into the Trump campaign but did not recommend any specific reforms to DOJ policy.

Moreover, Durham’s probe did not result in any convictions at trial, but did end with one former FBI lawyer pleading guilty to altering an email used to seek a FISA warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Cohen used his time during the hearing to blast Durham for his “nothing burger” report and warned the special counsel that his reputation would suffer the longer he stuck by Trump.

“You got no convictions, you got nothing. It was all set up to hurt the Mueller report, which was correct and was redacted to hurt the Bidens and to help Trump,” Cohen said during the Wednesday hearing. “You had a good reputation. That’s why the two Democrats supported you. But the longer you hold on to Mr. Barr and this report that Mr. Barr gave you a special counsel, your reputation will be damaged as everybody’s reputation who gets involved with Donald Trump is damaged. He’s damaged goods. There’s no good dealing with him because you will end up on the bottom of a pyre.”

A few seconds later, Durham gave a response that drew applause from his supporters in the audience.

“My concern about my reputation is with the people who I respect and my family and my Lord. And I’m perfectly comfortable with my reputation with them, sir,” Durham said.

