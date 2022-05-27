Elon Musk Asks Followers in Poll If They Trust Billionaires or Politicians More, Dares AOC to Do the Same

Elon Musk posted a poll this week to his Twitter account asking his followers who they trust less: billionaires or politicians.

The potential Twitter owner and billionaire has been jumping into politics plenty lately, taking swipes at wokeism and both major political parties, but revealing he’ll be voting Republican in the fall. After the results of his poll came in, he also continued what appears to be a growing feud with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

More than 2.6 million people have voted in the poll — Musk has over 95 million followers — as of this writing, with approximately 76 percent of respondents said they trust billionaires more, while around 24 percent said politicians were more trustworthy.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk “dared” Ocasio-Cortez to put out the same poll to her own followers. The New York congresswoman has 13 million Twitter followers.

“@aoc I dare you to run the same poll with your followers,” Musk tweeted to her.

.@aoc I dare you to run the same poll with your followers — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

It only adds to the strange relationship between the two. Just this week, Ocasio-Cortez spoke to Bloomberg and expressed her desire to get rid of her Tesla, saying she prefers an electric vehicle made by unionized workers, but had no options when purchased the vehicle in 2020.

Asked about Musk’s recent political statements, Ocasio-Cortez claimed she does not care what the Tesla founder thinks because he’s a billionaire.

“He’s a billionaire. I could care less what he thinks,” she said.

Those swipes followed the two having a spat on Twitter last month after Musk jokingly accused her of “hitting” on him.

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” Ocasio-Cortez originally tweeted, a statement she said was meant to be about another billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg.

She later deleted the Zuckerberg explanation and claimed it was because she didn’t want to feed Musk’s ego.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com