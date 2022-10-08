Elon Musk Rips Trump’s Truth Social As Too One-Sided, Offers New Name

Elon Musk is still in the process of purchasing Twitter, but he’s already lashing out at social media competitors, including Truth Social, the platform former President Donald Trump has found himself marooned on since Twitter and others banned him.

In a Friday interview with the Financial Times, Musk discussed his Twitter buy and fit in a few digs at Truth Social, calling it an “echo chamber.”

“[Truth Social] is essentially a rightwing echo chamber,” Musk said. “It might as well be called Trumpet.”

Musk’s critical words for Truth Social dropped as he was claiming he is not buying Twitter for any financial incentive.

“I’m not doing Twitter for the money. It’s not like I’m trying to buy some yacht and I can’t afford it,” he said. “I don’t own any boats. But I think it’s important that people have a maximally trusted and inclusive means of exchanging ideas and that it should be as trusted and transparent as possible.”

Musk has previously expressed an openness to allowing people like Trump back onto Twitter, but the former president has repeatedly touted his own social media platform and claimed he will never return to his longtime tweeting hobby.

In his wide-ranging interview, Musk touched on numerous other topics, including personal like one of his own children publicly disowning him.

Musk said in May that Twitter banning Trump was “not correct” and ultimately meaningless as it did not take away his voice.

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” he said.

Musk is reportedly moving forward with his deal to purchase Twitter after landing in a legal scuffle with the social media platform after trying to back out of his deal, citing issues with alleged bots on the app.

