Chris Hayes Mocks MTG for Doing ‘Interviews from Inside a Car’ Because New Yorkers Heckling Her ‘Was Too Much Bear’

In an example of the GOP’s “extremely self-destructive cycle,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes mocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for having to interview from inside a car because the heckling near the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump was arraigned on Tuesday was “too much to bear.”

“If I were a professional Republican watching everything that happened yesterday, I would honestly be losing my mind with panic,” Hayes said on Wednesday’s All In. “Because the things that make Donald Trump and the Republican Party less appealing to general election voters are the very things that are consolidating the base behind Trump – like this from Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene during her short trip to Manhattan.”

Hayes aired clip of Greene giving an interview to a right-wing media network in a car.

“President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today,” Greene said in the interview. “Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government.”

“It’s true, Jesus was arrested, not arraigned,” Hayes reacted. “Note that Marge Greene had to do interviews yesterday from inside a car because the heckling from New Yorkers outside the courthouse was too much to bear. Her act is not the kind of thing that’s gonna help pick up the middle-of-the-road voters, and so far no one seems to know how to interrupt the Republican Party’s extremely self-destructive cycle.”

Hayes welcomed Democratic Strategist Cornell Belcher, who said the antics of Trump and his acolytes “suck all the oxygen out of the room” and drown out Republican messaging that might appeal to more moderate voters.

“And it drowns out every Republican messaging,” Belcher added.

“Drown out what messaging?!” Hayes asked, before alluding to House Republicans’ hearings on Twitter’s past content moderation policies. “‘I don’t like the old Twitter ownership’s policies vis-à-vis which tweets they posted.’ That’s the message. We’re going to check your 16-year old’s genitals before we let them compete in sports.”

Belcher agreed.

“Not messaging that’s going to appeal to the middle-of-the-road and the majority of Americans,” he said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com