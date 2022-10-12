Mike Huckabee Says Trump Supporters Don’t Answer Polls Because They Worry the FBI Will Arrest Them Over Responses

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) said conservative White men are so concerned about being politically persecuted, they refuse to participate in polls, lest they be arrested by the FBI for their beliefs.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of Hannity, Huckabee said current polling data may be an unreliable indicator of where close Senate and House races stand ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

“We’re 27 days away from what I believe an inflection point, a tipping point election, midterm election in this country,” Sean Hannity stated. “Where do you see the result going?”

Here’s how Huckabee responded:

I honestly think Republicans are gonna have a much better night than anybody predicts largely because the polling information is simply unreliable. And there’s a reason that it’s unreliable. Right now if you’re pro-life, if you’re Christian, if you’re a conservative, if you are a MAGA Republican, which means you just think that America’s a great country and we ought to preserve it and protect it and pass it on that way. If you’re one of those people, you’re kind of thinking that any given day the FBI may show up, bang your door down, and haul you in. If not, they may put you on a list, call you a domestic terrorist, a threat to democracy. So, conservatives simply don’t answer polls. So, I think we’re seeing something that really can’t be factored in.

Huckabee then claimed a pollster from the conservative Trafalgar Group said that “no White men between 30 and 50 will answer a poll question, and for the most part, most all of the Trump supporters simply will not answer a poll.”

He went on to state this pollster told him, “They don’t put yard signs up anymore. They don’t put a lot of bumper strips. They will vote because it’s the last line of defense that they have to protect their country and their families.”

Watch above via Fox News.

