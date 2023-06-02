‘Leave Me Alone’: Hannity Booed During Town Hall After Suggesting Trump Could Tone Down Insults

Sean Hannity was booed by the audience during his town hall with former President Donald Trump on Thursday after the Fox News host suggested Trump could tone down his insults in an effort to appeal to moderates.

During the event, Hannity said, “People ask me, ‘Why does he have to fight so hard? Why doesn’t he pick his fights a little more? Why does he have to call people names?’ And the only reason I think this is an important question is because these… I think everyone here tonight is likely voting for you, right?”

After Hannity said that the 2024 presidential election would “come down to those people that maybe are in the middle a little more,” who want Trump to “just tone it down a hair, stop a little of the name-calling,” the audience booed the host and shouted, “No!”

“I said it’s their question. Leave me alone,” he shot back at the crowd, before continuing to suggest that toning down the name-calling “might help you with swing voters that are needed for you to get over the finish line.”

Trump dismissed the idea, responding, “From the day I got in I was under siege by people that had been in Washington for many years, put in there by many different presidents, in most cases people that were against me.”

“They spied on my campaign. They did all sorts of things. I was under investigation and under siege and so were my people,” he said. “And if I wasn’t tough, I wouldn’t be here right now. I guarantee you that. If I didn’t fight back, I wouldn’t be here.”

During Fox News’ town hall, Trump roasted opponents and accused the military of having a “woke” problem. Trump also criticized Hannity for making jokes about President Joe Biden’s cognitive ability and revealed to the audience that he had told Hannity “it’s not appropriate.”

