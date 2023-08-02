Fox’s Cavuto Grills Trump-Defending House Republican: ‘There Are 78 Charges There Altogether, Congressman’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto grilled Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) over his defense of former President Donald Trump in the face of three indictments.

Trump was federally indicted on Tuesday on four counts as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe into the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which included assembling slates of fake electors in states Trump lost. In June, Trump was indicted in a separate Smith investigation alleging he willfully retained classified documents after his presidency and obstructed the government’s efforts to recover them. Also, Trump was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to mistresses.

Trump has pleaded not guilty on all counts related to the business records and classified documents cases. He will be arraigned on Thursday on the latest charges against him.

Appearing on Wednesday’s Your World on Fox News, Langworthy claimed the Department of Justice is doing President Joe Biden’s political bidding by prosecuting his likely 2024 opponent.

“Every time the walls close in on Joe Biden, President Trump gets indicted again,” Langworthy said, alluding to unproven claims Biden has engaged in political corruption with his son, Hunter Biden. “So, I think this is really just a continuation of the two-tiered system of justice at play. This is accomplishing nothing but trying to imprison and jail the president of the United States’ chief political opponent in the presidential election. I just find it absurd.”

“You might be right about some of this stuff there,” host Neil Cavuto said before pointing to the volume of counts against Trump. ” There are 78 charges altogether, Congressman. They can’t all be specious, can they?”

“Well, it’s unprecedented that you have had a series–you had an impeachment trial for one,” Langworthy replied. “All of these indictments that have sprouted up and it’s all so politically timed to interfere with the next presidential election.”

“A lot of the allegations are of the president’s own making,” Cavuto retorted. “At the time, right after the election, whether he went too far, we could go back to hush money payments to porn stars, to mishandling classified documents, saying you would turn them in when you hadn’t turned them in, then hiding them, moving them around. There are a lot of allegations here that the politics notwithstanding, if any of them hold up, I mean, that’s Donald Trump’s doing, right?”

Langworthy responded by saying Trump has a right to defend himself in court – an observation no one disputes.

Cavuto replied by asking the freshman Republican if he would have advised Trump to refrain from the actions he has been accused of.

“I guess what I’m asking you, Sir – and I suspect where you’re coming from and how angry you are – but with 78 different counts across three sweeping indictments, is there anything in there that, if you had to advise Donald Trump now, you know, guy, ‘You shouldn’t have done a lot of this stuff?'” Cavuto asked.

“Listen, I’m not his lawyer,” Langworthy replied. “I’m not providing him his legal counsel. I’m sure that he’s working on that at this point.”

Watch above via Fox News.

