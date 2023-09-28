Steven Bannon Baffled By James Comer’s Decision To Have Jonathan Turley Testify: ‘Not a Witness I Call Initially’

Steve Bannon was decidedly not impressed by the House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer’s (R-KY) hearing laying out his purported evidence supporting the Biden impeachment inquiry on Thursday.

“When you say a guy like Biden has to be impeached, we have to have a standard of how serious this is. And let me, and I haven’t been able to follow the entire thing. But one of the professors, one of the professors there, he gives the opening dialog and he’s got some nice things, he’s laying that he’s in impeachable,” Bannon began on his War Room podcast, with an image of Prof. Jonathan Turley testifying as a GOP witness.

“And then Raskin right on his cross. Right on his cross. Yes. And I think I heard this correctly. Well, ‘Have you seen any impeachable offenses?’ ‘No.’ ‘Is this worse than Trump on January 6th?’ ‘No,’” Bannon continued, reenacting Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) line of questioning to Turley.

Turley made headlines during the hearing for conceding that the GOP evidence regarding President Biden so far has not risen to the level of impeachable offenses.

“That’s maybe not a witness I call initially to lay out the case,” Bannon said mockingly, adding:

Maybe my staff should have gone through and ask questions like that in making sure in the traditional preparation of the witnesses. And if that was the professor’s thought and that’s what he believes, maybe we sit around a conference table and say, “Hey, when we have on the whiteboard that professor’s name, why don’t we put him in the maybe category? Why don’t we, maybe we bring him in in a couple of weeks? Maybe we don’t start with him.” It’s just an idea.

Bannon’s comments were even picked up by Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) during the hearing. Moskowitz jabbed at House Republicans saying, “What a day we are having here, isn’t it, right? As a former director of emergency management, I know a disaster when I see one.”

“By the way, if you don’t believe me, just ask Steve Bannon,” he added. “Whose guy is Steve Bannon?” Comer shot back.

