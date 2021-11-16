Outnumbered panelist Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, better known to the Fox News audience as Kennedy, insinuated on Tuesday’s show that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may be employing child molesters on the southern U.S. border.

In a segment about DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, Kennedy said:

“Another thing I want to know from Secretary Mayorkas, how many people are working for the Department of Homeland Security overseeing these poor kids they are throwing in cages, how many of them are child molesters? I don’t think these kids are being kept safe at any part of their journey or arrival.”

Harris Faulkner, the host of Outnumbered, respond with “Wow” and then moved on to show recent statistics regarding border crossings, without further addressing Kennedy’s question.

A few minutes prior to Kennedy’s remark, Faulkner played a tape of Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) grilling Mayorkas in which he mentioned child molesters – but in a very different context.

Cruz, in a fiery line of questioning, asked Mayorkas, “How many murderers have you released?”

“I’m not aware of any murderers,” Mayorkas responded.

“How many rapists?” Cruz asked next. “How many child molesters have you released?” He continued. Mayorkas responded he was not of any to each question.

