‘Unbelievable’: Ted Cruz Rips Tucker Carlson for Arguing Iran Getting a Nuke Could be a ‘Good Thing’

Controversial MAGA media star Tucker Carlson, who has been spotted twice in the White House in recent days, kicked up yet another storm of controversy this week by arguing in favor of the Iranian regime attaining nuclear weapons.

Carlson’s guests and takes have ventured more and more outside the GOP mainstream in recent months, as he has sharpened his criticisms of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy and Israeli power in the Middle East.

In his Tuesday newsletter, Carlson wrote, “What are the chances Iran would actually launch a nuclear attack? History suggests they’re zero, no matter what Senator Graham says. No country in the so-called ‘Axis of Evil’ has ever deployed a nuke, because doing so would be an act of suicide. In fact, the United States is the only nation to unleash its nuclear might as an act of war. It’s strange how Washington considers that a point of pride.”

Carlson, whose argument came after the Iranian regime had gunned down thousands of pro-democracy protestors earlier this month, continued:

Could the Iranians obtaining The Bomb wind up being a good thing? Whether anyone in the foreign policy establishment admits it, North Korea’s nuclearization has undeniably stabilized the Korean Peninsula. The region has seen no wars, coups, or interventionist-forced regime changes since 2006. Would Iran becoming a nuclear power have the same effect on its region? Could it finally prompt America to leave the area alone, and incentivize Israel to drop its stated goal of controlling the Gaza Strip and the West Bank? Would it make the Iranian government less oppressive because it wouldn’t have to worry about the West’s constant decapitation ambitions?

Carlson’s argument quickly went viral online and received immediate backlash, including from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who replied, “Unbelievable. Now @TuckerCarlson is arguing it would be ‘a GOOD thing’ if the Ayatollah had a nuclear weapon. READ it yourself. Apparently ‘Death to America’ is an ambiguous sentiment to Mr. Qatarlson.” Cruz and Carlson have long had a contentious relationship, dating back to Carlson repeatedly berating Cruz on his Fox News show.

Unbelievable. Now @TuckerCarlson is arguing it would be “a GOOD thing” if the Ayatollah had a nuclear weapon. READ it yourself. Apparently “Death to America” is an ambiguous sentiment to Mr. Qatarlson.#TuckerIsAmericaLast https://t.co/hBIoJgxGkc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 20, 2026

Below are some additional reactions:

Does anyone take this broken moron seriously anymore? https://t.co/yS5tJTbc7L — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) January 21, 2026

Is the Iranian regime paying Tucker to do their PR now, or is he doing this because he just really believes in setting the world on fire? https://t.co/b5OZxwOpht — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) January 20, 2026

Tucker Carlson? The same guy that met with the President last week? https://t.co/bwrKxX9wge — Kirk Wilcox (@KirkWilcox) January 20, 2026

@TuckerCarlson argues the unarguable: if you give a sadistic predator some food, it will no longer be a predator. No serious person — left, right or center — has ever argued this before, presumably because it is as dumb as a bucket of hair. https://t.co/js0mVXuekS — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) January 20, 2026

That must be one hell of a paycheck https://t.co/CwJ3aLlbFo — Emily Matthews (@EGMatthews) January 21, 2026

"Could the Iranians obtaining The Bomb wind up being a good thing?" No, no it could not. https://t.co/pAWXNuFOwJ — Jared Sichel (@jaredsichel) January 21, 2026

__