George Santos Reportedly Used Alias ‘Anthony Zabrovsky’ on GoFundMe Page for Alleged Charity

Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-NY) reportedly used a fake name to host a GoFundMe for an alleged pet charity, according to a CNN report published on Wednesday.

“Santos deleted his former private Facebook account last week, but CNN’s KFile reviewed records indicating he used the alias of ‘Anthony Zabrovsky’ for fundraising for a pet charity,” the report stated. “The GoFundMe page under that alias no longer exists. CNN reached out to GoFundMe but did not receive a response.”

CNN reported Santos falsely claimed the charity was a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization.

The report contains newly uncovered false statements made by the incoming congressman, who told the New York Post this week he “embellished” his credentials. He claimed to have worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup when he did not. Santos further stated he went to Baruch College when he did not. And he claimed to be Jewish when he is not.

Santos claimed his maternal grandparents’ surname was Zabrovsky and that they fled the Holocaust. However, none of that appears to be true, according to a genealogist CNN asked to examine Santos’ family tree.

“There’s no sign of Jewish and/or Ukrainian heritage and no indication of name changes along the way,” she said.

In an interview in February 2022, Santos alleged he doesn’t “carry the family last name” because paperwork was changed to keep the family safe during the Holocaust.

“For a lot of people who are descendants of World War II refugees, or survivors of the Holocaust, a lot of names and paperwork were changed in the name of survival,” he said. “So I don’t carry the family last name — that would’ve been Zabrovsky.“

Santos also said his mother emigrated from Belgium to the United States, but she came from Brazil.

CNN found that Santos’ claim that he had gone to the prestigious Horace Mann prep school is also a fabrication, the school confirmed.

He also claimed to have been on a panel at a private equity conference run by Anthony Scaramucci.

“The claim is entirely fictional, according to both Goldman Sachs – which has said Santos never worked there – and Scaramucci, who runs the conference,” CNN stated. “Scaramucci told CNN in a message there is not only no record of him appearing on a panel, but no record of him even attending the conference.”

