Georgia Gov. Candidate David Perdue Opens GOP Debate By Declaring 2020 Election Was ‘Rigged and Stolen’

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) kicked off the Republican primary debate Sunday night against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) by repeating a comment that PolitiFact rated as “Pants on Fire” almost exactly one month ago.

As PolitiFact’s Amy Sherman reported on Mar. 25, Perdue told a conservative radio host, “in my election and the president’s election, they were stolen,” meaning both the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 2021 Georgia Senate runoff, in which Perdue lost to now-Sen. John Ossoff (D-GA).

“The evidence is compelling now,” Perdue added.

Sherman scoffed at this statement, writing:

Perdue suggested that a judge found merit in a case filed by plaintiffs seeking to inspect ballots in Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold. But the case, filed after the presidential election, was ultimately dismissed by the judge.

PolitiFact’s analysis also pointed out that Perdue’s argument “fails to explain how a scheme to elect [President] Joe Biden and Ossoff would allow Republicans to win House seats, including Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Perdue’s campaign refused to comment for the PolitiFact article.

Sunday night, Perdue doubled down on his baseless claim about the 2020 election.

“First off, folks, let me be very clear tonight, the election in 2020 was rigged and stolen,” he said, before listing a series of grievances with the Biden administration.

“All that started right here in Georgia when our governor caved and allowed radical Democrats to steal our election,” Perdue continued. “And because of that, he has divided our party and cannot win.”

Perdue has the endorsement of his fellow Big Lie aficionado, former President Donald Trump. Earlier this month, Trump’s PAC sent $500,000 to help bolster Perdue’s campaign, but he continues to trail Kemp in the polls.

Watch the video above, via WSB-TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com