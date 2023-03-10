Glenn Youngkin Tells Trans Student It’s ‘Not Fair’ For Biological Males to Participate in Women’s Sports During CNN Townhall

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) said it’s “not fair” for biological males to compete in women’s sports in response to a question from a transgender student during a CNN townhall event focused on education policy Thursday night.

Moderator Jake Tapper introduced Youngkin to Niko, a female-to-male transgender student who shared his personal story to question the wisdom of Virginia’s policies for transgender students.

“Governor Youngkin, your transgender model policies require that students play on the sports teams and use the restrooms that correspond with the sex they’re assigned at birth. Look at me, I am a transgender man. Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?” he asked.

Youngkin replied by first thanking the student for attending and noting that it was “really, really important” that he and his dad had worked together to reach decisions pertaining to his identity. Then he dove into the substance of the question:

I also think that there are lots of students involved in this decision, and what’s most important is that we try very hard to accommodate students. That’s why I have said many times: We just need extra bathrooms in schools, we need gender-neutral bathrooms. And so people can use the bathroom that they in fact are comfortable with. I think sports are very clear, and I don’t think it’s controversial. I don’t think that biological boys should be playing sports with biological girls. There’s been decades of efforts in order to gain opportunities for women in sports — and it’s just not fair. And I think that’s pretty — that’s non-controversial and something that I think is pretty well-understood. Again, I think that these are very difficult discussions and I am very, very glad to see you and your dad here together.

In 2021, Youngkin prevailed in an upset electoral victory over former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a race that keyed in on a number of educational issues. The state’s transgender policies were put front-and-center after it was revealed that the Loudoun County School District badly mismanaged the sexual assault in a school bathroom of a female student by a biological male student in a skirt.

Last September, Youngkin reversed state policy to require that students use the restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com