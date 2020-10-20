Republican pollster Frank Luntz shredded President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, calling it “mis-calibrated” and the “worst campaign I’ve ever seen” for focusing on all the wrong issues in his fight against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

During an event hosted by Peter Mandelson’s Global Counsel, Luntz — who appeared on stage with Trump as an interviewer at the 2015 Family Leadership Summit — reportedly said, “I’ve never seen a campaign more mis-calibrated than the Trump campaign. Frankly, his staff ought to be brought up on charges of political malpractice.”

“It is the worst campaign I’ve ever seen and I’ve been watching them since 1980. They’re on the wrong issues. They’re on the wrong message. They’ve got their heads up their asses,” he said, adding, “Your damn job is to get your candidate to talk about things that are relevant to the people you need to reach. And if you can’t do your damn job then get out.”

Luntz argued that “nobody cares about Hunter Biden,” who is currently at the center of a controversy over contents on his laptop, noting, “Hunter Biden does not help put food on the table. Hunter Biden does not help anyone get a job. Hunter Biden does not provide health care or solve COVID. And Donald Trump spends all of his time focused on that and nobody cares.”

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and Alexander Burns reported on Sunday that “some of Mr. Trump’s aides are quietly conceding just how dire his political predicament appears to be,” prompting Trump to respond, “There has never been a time in either of my two Campaigns when I felt we had a stronger chance of winning than we do right now.”

In the same response, Trump placed emphasis on the Biden laptop controversy, commenting, “They finally caught him, COLD, and he knows it. Laptop is devastating!”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]