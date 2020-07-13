New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo taunted President Donald Trump to fire White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday after Trump retweeted a post claiming the CDC and doctors are lying about the coronavirus.

Putting a photo of Dr. Fauci up on the screen, Cuomo said during his Monday press conference, “Now the president is attacking science. What a surprise.”

“No surprise. He’s been attacking science from day one. The denial of reality was to deny science, and he’s done that from day one,” Cuomo continued, adding, “At the end of the day, science trumps politics. Politics does not trump science. You don’t defeat a virus with politics, you defeat a virus by using science and medicine. That was true from day one.”

“The president now says his own health officials are lying about the virus… If the president is telling the truth, you know what he should do? He should fire them!” the governor declared. “You know what I would do, if I believe my health commissioner was lying? I would fire him. If I said in this room, ‘My health commissioner is lying about the coronavirus,’ you know what your first question would be? ‘Governor, if you say he’s lying, how do you not fire him? How do you keep him in charge of health policy if you say the person is lying?’ Because someone is clearly lying to the American people, and people are dying because of it.”

Cuomo went on to claim that President Trump’s “Covid scandal makes what Nixon did at Watergate look innocent,” explaining, “Nobody died in the Watergate scandal. Thousands of people are going to die in this Covid scandal, and that is all the difference in the world.”

“You look at the facts, the facts clearly demonstrate Trump was wrong from day one, and New Yorkers have been right from day one. There’s no argument. There’s nothing to tweet about. The facts are in, the numbers are in. Look at the number of bodies, look at the infection rate,” Cuomo proclaimed. “New York’s numbers have declined, while the nation is going up. New York is down 70 percent, these other states up over 800 percent. Florida up thirteen-hundred percent! Who’s right, who’s wrong? What’s there to argue about?”

“Those are the numbers. Tell me the numbers are wrong. It’s all across the country, and it is undeniable,” he concluded. “And it’s now a threat to the state of New York.”

The White House has taken aim at Dr. Fauci this past week, with President Trump claiming Fauci has “made a lot of mistakes,” and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino blasting the doctor on Facebook.

