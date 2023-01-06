Here Are the Concessions Kevin McCarthy Reportedly Made to the Freedom Caucus for Speaker Votes

Kevin McCarthy made progress on Friday on the 12th ballot to elect a House Speaker, but still fell short.

McCarthy reportedly made numerous concessions to the Freedom Caucus, which most of the holdouts belong to.

According to Politico, Roll Call and The Hill, these were the concessions:

1. Only one House member needed to file a motion to “vacate the chair” 2. Freedom Caucus members having a few seats on the House Rules Committee that will allow those members to leverage certain criteria behind voting for bills. 3. Voting on a bill setting term limits for members of Congress 4. Individual votes on each of the 12 appropriations bills and excluding earmarks from such bills 5. A vote on legislation surrounding border security 6. 72-hour notice from release of legislation before voting on it 7. A vote on a balanced budget amendment

Bills regarding term limits and border security would likely be dead on arrival in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

With 222 GOP members, McCarthy cannot lose more than four Republican votes. Dan Bishop, Josh Brecheen, Michael Cloud, Andrew Clyde, Byron Donalds, Paul Gosar, Anna Paulina Luna, Mary Miller, Ralph Norman, Andy Ogles, Scott Perry, Chip Roy, Keith Self and Victoria Sparks were those previous holdouts who flipped their vote for McCarthy. However, that wasn’t enough and, as of press time, the House is taking a 13th ballot.

