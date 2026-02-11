House Dem Explodes At Pam Bondi, Storms Out After Anti-Semitism Jab: ‘You Want to Go There?!’

A tense confrontation erupted Wednesday during a marathon House Judiciary Committee hearing when Attorney General Pam Bondi went after Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) for allegedly not doing enough to combat anti-Semitism.

The exchange began when Bondi questioned Balint’s previous oversight activities regarding Jeffrey Epstein in the past, saying, “I was curious if you, congresswoman, asked Bill Clinton that. Didn’t see one tweet, not one, I didn’t see one tweet when Joe Biden was in office about Bill Clinton. Didn’t ask Merrick Garland anything about Epstein, not once, when he was.”

Bondi then attacked Balint’s voting record, saying: “And also, I want the record to reflect that, you know, with this anti-Semitic culture right now, she voted against a resolution condemning.”

“Oh, oh, do you want to go there attorney general, do you want to go there? Are you serious?!” shot back a furious Balint.

“Talking about anti-Semitism to a woman who lost her grandfather in the Holocaust! Really? Really?” Balint added as she walked out of the hearing.

“The committee will be in order,” demanded Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) as multiple people started talking at once.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) added, “Talk to Jared Wise about anti-Semitism” – referring to the January 6th rioter who is now a senior Justice Department adviser.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

