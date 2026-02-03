House Dem Makes the Case It Was a Crime to Party With Epstein, Countering Trump DOJ

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) spoke at a Tuesday Capitol Hill presser on behalf of House Democrats and ripped into Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who told Fox News the night before that “it isn’t a crime to party with Mr. Epstein.”

Lieu, the vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, pulled no punches in going after Blanche, who used to be President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, and Trump for his many appearances in the recently released Epstein Files.

“So why are Republicans so interested in Bill and Hillary Clinton?” began Lieu, referring to the House Oversight Committee’s battle to get the Clintons to testify about the Epstein Files.

“It’s because they’re trying to distract from the fact that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files thousands and thousands of times. In those files, there are highly disturbing allegations of Donald Trump raping children, of Donald Trump threatening to kill children. So I encourage the press to go look at these allegations,” Lieu continued, adding:

And I’m highly disturbed that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche just got the law wrong. Yesterday, he said essentially that it is not a crime to party with Jeffrey Epstein. Well, that’s actually not correct. If Jeffrey Epstein was human trafficking minors for these sex parties, and you show up and patronize the establishment at that party, yes, you’re guilty because patronizing is part of the law, the federal sex trafficking law. So Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche just got that wrong, which maybe explains why they aren’t investigating all these folks, including Donald Trump. He needs to read the law and investigate these people. He also needs to resign, not only for not knowing the law but for a massive screwup—the biggest privacy violation in history. They released a lot of pictures of minors unredacted, which violated the privacy of these girls. It is uncalled for what they did. The one thing that they could not do under this law was to invade the privacy of these women now who were girls at the time, who were victims of sex trafficking. Also, he met with Ghislaine Maxwell, moved her to a minimum security prison, and then got a puppy for her. So for all those reasons, he’s just got to leave the Department of Justice.

Watch the clip above via C-SPAN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!