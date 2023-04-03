Hungary’s Viktor Orbán Backs Trump After Indictment: ‘Keep on Fighting, Mr. President’

Donald Trump has a thing for dictators and at least one of them, Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, is coming to the former president’s defense before Tuesday’s arraignment.

“Keep on fighting, Mr. President! We are with you, @realDonaldTrump” Orbán tweeted.

Orbán supported Trump’s first bid for the U.S. presidency in 2016, and Trump returned the favor in 2022, pledging his “complete support” of the “strong leader” who has “done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming election.”

Trump arrived in Manhattan on Monday afternoon in preparation for his surrender to New York authorities Tuesday. Cable news was skewered for “empty podium” coverage of the entirety of the former president’s trip from Mar-a-Lago.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump last week on charges he reportedly covered up a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. Republicans have accused District Attorney Alvin Bragg of a “political prosecution” for the historic indictment of a former president on criminal charges.

Since the indictment, Trump’s camp has claimed they have raised millions of dollars from MAGA donors, including first-timers.

Orbán has made headlines previously for blasting western European nations for their handling of immigration. Right before giving a CPAC speech in 2022, Orbán said, “We [Hungarians] are not a mixed race, and we do not want to become a mixed race either.”

During the CPAC speech in Dallas, the Hungarian prime minister also declared that marriage is between a man and a woman.

“Hungary shall protect the institution of marriage as the union of one man and one woman,” he said to applause. “Family ties shall be based on marriage or the relationship between parent and children. To sum up, the mother is a woman, the father is a man, and leave our kids alone. Full stop. End of discussion!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com