Boebert Refuses to Believe CNN Poll Showing 60% Support For Trump Indictment: ‘Fake as Biden’s White House Play Set’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) took to Twitter on Monday to express her refusal to believe a new CNN poll out earlier in the day that found a majority of Americans approve of the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

It should be noted the exact charges are not yet public.

The poll asked, “Do you (approve) or (disapprove) of the decision to indict Trump?”

Among the respondents, 60 percent approved, while 40 percent disapproved. Broken down by degree, 37 percent strongly approved, while 23 percent somewhat approved. Only 25 percent strongly disapproved, while 14 percent somewhat disapproved.

CNN’s summary of the poll, however, noted that despite the majority approval, most Americans still see the decision to indict Trump in Manhattan as political. “About three-quarters of Americans say politics played at least some role in the decision to indict Trump, including 52% who said it played a major role,” CNN noted, adding:

Independents largely line up in support of the indictment – 62% approve of it and 38% disapprove. Democrats are near universal in their support for the indictment (94% approve, including 71% who strongly approve of the indictment), with Republicans less unified in opposition (79% disapprove, with 54% strongly disapproving).

CNN’s poll claiming 60% of Americans approve of Trump’s indictment is as fake as Biden’s White House play set. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) April 3, 2023

Boebert, never one to shy away from a hot take, offered this response to the poll:

CNN’s poll claiming 60% of Americans approve of Trump’s indictment is as fake as Biden’s White House play set.

The poll was conducted between March 31st and April 1st among a “random national sample of 1,048 adults surveyed by text message after being recruited using probability-based methods.” The poll carries a 4 percent margin of error.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com