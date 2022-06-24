‘I Will Explain This to You Slowly’: AOC Shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene for Accusing Her of ‘Insurrection’ After Dobbs Ruling

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hit back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday after Greene accused her of launching an “insurrection” after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The court handed down its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, ruling that abortion is not a constitutionally protected right, thus leaving the matter for states to decide. The decision overturned 49 years of precedent.

Not surprisingly, passions ran hot after the decision. A large crowd of protestors gathered outside the Supreme Court building almost immediately after the ruling was made public. One of the demonstrators was Ocasio-Cortez, who along with a crowd, chanted, “Illegitimate!” and “Into the streets!”

Greene tweeted an audio clip of AOC and claimed she “just launched an insurrection.” She added that any subsequent violence “is a direct result of Democrat marching orders.”

AOC just launched an insurrection. Any violence and rioting is a direct result of Democrat marching orders. pic.twitter.com/VvAwMrEePH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 24, 2022

Greene has downplayed the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, where supporters of Donald Trump stormed the complex in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. She has mocked the claim that what happened that day constituted an “insurrection.”

AOC took notice and retweeted a screenshot of Greene’s tweet. “I will explain this to you slowly,” she began.

I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy. If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me pic.twitter.com/o4889FBFyF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

Several former Trump officials said Greene and other GOP lawmakers sought pardons related to the Jan. 2021 Capitol attack.

