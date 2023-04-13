‘I’m Like a Dog on a Bone’: Steve Bannon Can’t Hold Back Amusement at Kari Lake’s Latest Rant About Stolen Elections

Failed 2022 Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, dropped yet another screed Wednesday accusing Democrats of stealing elections in The Grand Canyon State. Lake made the comments while on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, one of the key platforms on the right pushing the roundly debunked claims of election fraud. However, Lake’s latest comments on the otherwise serious topic left Bannon in a state of amusement given her odd and very passionate phrasing.

“What is going on in Arizona? I mean, to be blunt, we know they stole the presidential election in 2020,” Bannon asked at one point, adding:

They stole your election. You’ve now got at least a shot that they get back down to the district court of getting some additional facts in there. Maybe because tone it out. I think people for a great state with great people and so many MAGA and so many great patriots. How does the governor’s situation seem to be so screwed up, ma’am?

“Well, they’re trying to turn us into California. They’ve been trying to talk us into this narrative, which is a bunch of baloney, that we’re a purple state. We are a red state. We are a red state,” Lake replied.

“We’re a purple state, if they’re going to continue to rig elections and they throw a bunch of phony ballots in, and I’m disturbed now, if you happen to win, they’ll just throw you out of office like they just did in Legislative District 13. We’re living in a banana republic called Arizona right now with people who have taken control of our government that were not elected to take those roles,” she continued, adding:

And I’m talking about people like Adrian Fontes, obviously, Katie Hobbs and Chris Mayes in the AG’s office. They have stolen our government from ‘we the people,’ and they think this is going to go away. They think they can run their phony little investigations. Maricopa County put out the results of their phony investigation where they investigated themselves. It would be like, you know, letting O.J. Simpson investigate and try to find the real killer. We know what’s going on here. But they’re afraid because they they know that they can’t just say nothing wrong happened in the elections. They have to come up with some phony reasons that the machines just miraculously on Election Day, turned on the people and printed the wrong image.

While most of Lake’s lengthy response was very standard talking points for Lake, who even claimed election fraud ahead of any actual voting in her 2022 race, she ended with some new rhetoric.

“We know they’re going against every single expert who understands these machines. And it tells me they’re nervous, Steve, because they know they can feel the drumbeat. We’re coming at them, they can hear it, and they know we’re not going to stop. I’m like a dog on a bone,” she declared, eliciting an amused smile and chuckle from Bannon.

“And I will not stop until we get justice in Arizona,” she concluded in all seriousness.

Watch the full clip above via War Room.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com