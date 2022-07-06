InfoWars’ Alex Jones Wants Marjorie Taylor-Greene to Run in 2024, Tells Her She’s ‘Smarter’ Than Trump: ‘Get the New World Order Off My Back!’

InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones wants Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) running for president in 2024, something the controversial Republican hinted is something she could be considering.

In a conversation on InfoWars about the 2024 presidential election, Jones mentioned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Donald Trump as potential candidates and whether Greene would be interested in joining either ticket as a vice presidential candidate, but he quickly jumped onto Marjorie Taylor Greene 2024.

“I think you would poll better and be a better candidate than DeSantis and Trump, so would you take a VP slot with either one of them — or I’d go ahead and just back you for president,” Jones said this week in a clip flagged by David Edwards on Twitter.

Greene laughed off the idea out first, but Jones barreled forward.

“I’m serious. You’re just as smart or smarter than both of them,” Jones said. “And you got the guys we need. Everybody loves you. I’m serious. We need to think about MTG president here.”

Jones then recommended another woman run with Greene and worked himself into a quick Jones frenzy about the “drag queen story time” and the “new world order.”

“Blow the left away! We’ll have two women! I don’t give a damn, just give me patriots,” he said. “Get the new world order off my back. Stop the drag queen story time. Stop men from competing in women’s sports. Control our borders. We want you, MTG.”

Greene said it’s “not something I don’t consider,” but she predicted she would be attacked more than Trump if she decided to run, whether as a presidential or vice presidential candidate. She later said she “definitely would consider” being a vice president to either Trump or DeSantis, both potential Republican candidates for 2024.

It should be noted that Jones recently reported that Trump would announce his reelection on July 4, something that did not come to fruition.

Jones has both praised Trump and criticized him in the past, and this isn’t the first time he’s suggested Greene should take the top spot for Republicans in 2024.

In February, he told the congresswoman she’d “probably be better than Trump.” At the time, Greene was a bit more vague in her answer, saying she is a “strong supporter” of the former president.

Watch above via InfoWars.

