Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Says Trump Will Announce 2024 Run on the Fourth of July

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is claiming Donald Trump will be announcing that he is running for president in 2024 on Monday, July 4.

Jones made the claim this week and said it was “exclusive” to his controversial InfoWars, citing Roger Stone. According to Jones, Trump ally Stone said Trump had no intention of running until recently seeing the numerous crises the U.S. is facing under President Joe Biden or, as Jones puts it, that Biden “ran America into the ground so bad.”

“Imagine the explosive political, cultural, economic, medical, [and] financial implications of that,” Jones said of Trump running again in a video flagged by Ron Filipkowski on Twitter. Jones was one of the earliest vocal supporters of Trump’s jump into politics, bringing him on InfoWars and endorsing him for president, though they have had a rocky relationship since then. Jones has blasted the former president multiple times, including calling wondering aloud if the former Celebrity Apprentice host is a “dumbass” last year for promoting Covid-19 vaccinations to his supporters.

Trump has hinted at a potential 2024 run multiple times, and Vice President Kamala Harris claimed recently to CNN that she and Biden plan to be on the Democratic ticket again, meaning 2024 will look a whole lot like 2020. It is unlikely, however, Trump would be running with Mike Pence again though, as he has criticized his former vice president for not supporting his continued claims of mass ballot fraud in their last election. Trump suggested in March people “would not accept” Pence as his running mate.

In a Newsmax interview this week, Trump seemed open to the possibility of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) being his running mate, saying, “I get along with him,” and noting his endorsement of the Republican helped his popularity in 2018.

“I was very responsible for his success, because I endorsed him and he went up like a rocket ship,” Trump said.

