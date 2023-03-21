‘It Was Like They Were Rooting for the Rioters’: Republican James Comer Describes His Voters’ Reaction to Capitol Attack

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) was “blindsided” by his constituents’ reaction to the 2021 Capitol insurrection, stating it was as though they wanted the rioters to succeed in overturning the 2020 presidential election.

Comer is the focus of an extensive profile published by the New York Times on Tuesday. The Republican lawmaker chairs the House Oversight Committee and has become a regular on Fox News and Newsmax where he apprises viewers of his committee’s work, especially its investigation into the business dealings of members of the Biden family.

The Kentuckian discussed pressure he’s received from voters in his district to put the Bidens under a microscope.

“You know, the customer’s always right,” he told the Times when discussing voters’ theories.

“I say, ‘Let me see it,’ because I want to see where the source is,” he added. “They don’t know that it’s QAnon, but it’s QAnon stuff.”

Comer addressed the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack when a mob of Donald Trump supporters violently stormed the building to try to overturn the election as Congress certified the results inside. Trump had spent two months lying to his supporters by claiming the election had been stolen from him.

The congressman likened the scene to The Walking Dead. As the Times noted:

When Mr. Comer returned to his district, he was blindsided by the ire of his constituents, whose main question was, “Why couldn’t y’all overturn that election?” “I mean, people were mad,” Mr. Comer says now. “It was like they were rooting for the rioters.”

Comer recalled that he was recently pulled over for speeding, only to be let off when the deputy sheriff who detained him realized who he was. However, he did have a question for the congressman.

“We going to get Biden or not?” he asked.

