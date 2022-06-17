‘It’s a Valuable Audience’: Biden Administration Reportedly Slipping Scoops and Op-Eds to Fox News

The Biden White House is working to have its voice heard on FoxNews.com, according to a new report.

Politico’s Max Tani and Alex Thompson reported that the administration has made inroads with reporters and editors at the highly-trafficked news website.

Jen Psaki, before leaving the White House last month, met with Fox News digital boss Porter Berry to discuss the outlet’s coverage of the administration, per Politico.

The White House has also reportedly given exclusives to Fox News digital journos, most prominently political reporter Brooke Singman, who has landed several scoops on the administration in recent months.

In addition to throwing scoops Fox’s way, the White House has placed several op-eds on the site from allies including Jill Biden and former Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

According to Politico, the relationship is “an effort to push back on the site’s tone and editorial news judgment, which is molded in the style of a right-leaning tabloid.”

A Biden official also pointed out to Politico the size of Fox’s digital audience as a reason to engage with a network the administration frequently clashes with.

“It’s a valuable audience. They’re reaching a lot of eyeballs online,” the official said of Fox.

A White House official told Politico in a statement: “we engage with Fox to make sure we’re reaching Fox viewers.”

Read the full report here.

