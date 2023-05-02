‘It’s Not Working for Him!’ Kudlow Pushes Back on Defense of DeSantis’s Anti-woke Agenda

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow rejected Kayleigh McEnany’s contention that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is helping his cause in the polls by going after The Walt Disney Company.

DeSantis is widely expected to announce he will challenge former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination. Both Kudlow and McEnany served in the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, Kudlow cited a poll showing Trump ahead of DeSantis by 41 points.

“I think the DeSantis could get back into the race if he would stop this Disney obsession,” the host said, referring to the governor’s war on Disney after company executives publicly opposed his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year. “He won. He got his law.”

Kudlow, who previously said DeSantis is “close to making a fool of himself with his Walt Disney obsession,” stated the governor should focus more on “pocketbook issues.”

“I think both are important,” McEnany replied, saying DeSantis is trying to outflank Trump from the right.

“How am I going to do that?” she continued, playing the part of DeSantis. “I can do that on the life issue. I signed a six-week ban–heartbeat legislation. I can do that on Disney. I’m your culture warrior. And there is a CBS poll out today. The way it was phrased was bunk. It was made to make Republicans look crazy. But one of the questions they asked is, how important is it to you to stand up to the woke agenda? Sixty-seven percent of Republicans said it’s very important.”

“But Kayleigh, love, it’s not working for him,” Kudlow replied. “Look at these numbers.”

“He’s not in the race yet, I think is what they would argue,” she responded.

“He’s in the race,” Kudlow protested. “He’s been traveling overseas. In fact, he had some difficulties overseas, but I don’t want to go there. I’m just saying, it’s not working for him! I mean, I think it was initially, but now it’s not working for him. Trump’s got a 30 to 40 point lead. And by the way, our former boss is talking economic and pocketbook issues.”

