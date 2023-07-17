J.D. Vance Mocks DeSantis’s Polling, Blames His ‘Garbage Social Media Influencers’ For ‘Attacking Their Former Friends’

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) mocked the performance of Florida governor Ron DeSantis in one new national Republican primary poll, charging the candidate’s “garbage social media influencers” with hurting his campaign.

In a survey conducted by TIPP Insights, DeSantis came in a distant second place behind former president Donald Trump, garnering the support of 14 percent of voters as compared to Trump’s 53 percent.

On Twitter, Vance promoted the poll and sarcastically offered that “Maybe DeSantis’s garbage social media influencers should spend some more time attacking their former friends.”

“I’m sure that will help their guy,” he added.

Vance won the GOP nomination to represent in the Senate last year after Trump endorsed him. On the day he received the former president’s blessing, April 15, Vance’s well-funded campaign was flailing. He trailed two competitors by 9.5 and 10 points respectively. By the end of the month, he had jumped out to a lead on the back of Trump’s promotion.

Since then, Vance has worked feverishly to repay Trump for his rescue, pleading with the public not to blame Trump for the losses of his handpicked candidates in high-stakes midterm races and endorsing Trump’s third bid for the White House.

Prior to Trump’s victory and revival of Vance’s otherwise bleak political prospects, Vance had described himself as a “Never Trump guy” and Trump himself as “noxious,” “reprehensible,” and “an idiot.”

Months before DeSantis entered the 2024 primary race, Trump began leveling harsh personal attacks against the governor he had once championed, calling him “Meatball Ron” in an apparent commentary on his weight, and even arguing that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo outperformed DeSantis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

DeSantis also campaigned for Vance during his general election contest against Tim Ryan.

