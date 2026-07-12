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The Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said there is “karmic comfort” in Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) dying after he “sold his soul” pushing President Donald Trump to launch the Iran war.

Wilson made the comment on MS NOW analyst Molly Jong-Fast’s Fast Politics podcast on Sunday, one day after Graham died.

“Lindsey Graham sold his soul to Donald Trump to get a war with Iran and died knowing how badly Donald Trump had f*cked it up,” Wilson said. “For people looking for some like, karmic comfort in this, there you go.”

Graham was one of the president’s closest allies in Congress and was a big supporter of Operation Epic Fury.

He urged the president to attack Iran before the war was launched in February — and even had “Make Iran Great Again” hats made in an obvious nod to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rallying cry.

Graham recently predicted Trump would “obliterate” Iran if the country’s theocratic leaders dared mess with the Strait of Hormuz. That prediction may now be put to the test, after Iran attacked a ship on Saturday and the U.S. launched multiple strikes in response.

Trump honored Graham in a post on Truth Social early on Sunday morning.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” Trump posted. “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!”

The president followed that up later on Sunday by ordering all American flags to be lowered to half mast until next Saturday. A few hours later, Graham’s office released a preliminary examination saying the senator died from “Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease.”

Wilson — who teamed up with several other “Never Trump” talking heads to launch The Lincoln Project in 2019 — said earlier in the podcast he expected to see a lot of reporters “gushing” over Graham because he was one of the “greatest sources” in Washington, D.C.

Watch above.

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